Netflix takes a swing at live sport

From Korean horror to Palestinian romance, Netflix covers every genre – almost. Among tens of thousands of hours of video on its servers, the world’s largest streaming platform is missing the category that draws bigger audiences to television than anything else: live sport.

That changed at 3pm on Nov 14 in Las Vegas with the Netflix Cup, a celebrity golf tournament which was streamed live to the company’s 250 million subscribers. The unconventional show, featuring teams made up of professional golfers and Formula One racing drivers, is billed as a one-off. It may turn out to be a warm-up for something bigger.