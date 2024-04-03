Netanyahu making it hard for Israel’s friends to sustain their support

Israel cannot be said to have too many friends in the world. Those that are – whether they live in Singapore, New Delhi, Washington or London – must surely wonder at the price Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is exacting from them for their loyalties and sympathies.

At least two of these nations – India and the US – are headed for elections in 2024, and many voters are uneasy, if not plainly angry, over their leadership’s support for the Jewish state at a time when the killings in Gaza – in retaliation for the Oct 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel – are stirring the global conscience.