Netanyahu making it hard for Israel’s friends to sustain their support

Even its biggest backer – the Biden administration – is feeling the strain over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and fearing the costs come election time.

Ravi Velloor
Senior Columnist
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is paying a high price for Israel's actions in Gaza. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Apr 03, 2024, 05:00 AM
Apr 03, 2024, 05:00 AM
Israel cannot be said to have too many friends in the world. Those that are – whether they live in Singapore, New Delhi, Washington or London – must surely wonder at the price Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is exacting from them for their loyalties and sympathies.

At least two of these nations – India and the US – are headed for elections in 2024, and many voters are uneasy, if not plainly angry, over their leadership’s support for the Jewish state at a time when the killings in Gaza – in retaliation for the Oct 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel – are stirring the global conscience.

