In his warehouse workshop, Wu Chi-kai, one of Hong Kong’s few remaining neon craftsmen, has for decades bent glass tubes into one of the most instantly recognisable symbols of the Chinese territory – brightly coloured signs.

In neon’s late 20th-century heyday, he and some 30 other master craftsmen made signs for pawnshops, mahjong parlours, bridal stores and restaurants. Metres-high, they dominated streets and visually defined Hong Kong for both residents and a generation of movie-goers.