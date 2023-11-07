Negligence is killing migrant workers. But this issue can be fixed

It is never easy, and occasionally dangerous, to be a migrant worker in Singapore. Just some months back, a structure collapsed in Tanjong Pagar, trapping a migrant worker under the rubble and killing him. Another worker was electrocuted while installing solar panels. Such incidents underscore the need for more stringent and comprehensive workplace safety reforms.

The construction sector can be particularly dangerous. In 2022, this sector reported 157 major workplace injuries – 31 more than in 2021, marking a 25 per cent jump – according to the Ministry of Manpower.