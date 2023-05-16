Nato’s role in Asia: A reality check

China has in recent days made clear its annoyance at news of Nato’s decision to open a liaison office in Tokyo aimed at expanding security cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners. It has been variously described as “a poisonous thorn sticking into Asia” and a menacing tentacle aimed at “interfering in regional affairs and inciting bloc confrontation”.

“The rest of the world is looking closely at whether Japan really wants to spearhead Nato’s extension into the Asia-Pacific,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at his latest regular briefing last Friday.