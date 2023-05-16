Nato’s role in Asia: A reality check

There are limits to what Nato can do in Asia. And there is a great deal China can do to influence and shape Nato’s presence in Asia.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Nato is tiptoeing rather than marching purposely into Asia, and doing so because it fears the alternative, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
China has in recent days made clear its annoyance at news of Nato’s decision to open a liaison office in Tokyo aimed at expanding security cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners. It has been variously described as “a poisonous thorn sticking into Asia” and a menacing tentacle aimed at “interfering in regional affairs and inciting bloc confrontation”.

“The rest of the world is looking closely at whether Japan really wants to spearhead Nato’s extension into the Asia-Pacific,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at his latest regular briefing last Friday.

