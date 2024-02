What are America’s traditional allies to make of last week’s Republican shenanigans on Capitol Hill when they torpedoed the Bill to give billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine? Or of Donald Trump’s comments over the weekend questioning Nato’s doctrine of collective defence?

The short answer is: Be alarmed. The more considered answer is: Prepare, by planning immediately for the possibility of an ultra-unilateralist second Trump term, because this time, his people seem to have a plan.