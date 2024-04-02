Nato at 75 is a bigger club but its biggest tests are yet to come

Looming large is the deep divide between the US and its European members.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
One problem Nato faces is that the world’s centre of gravity is moving away from Europe to Asia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 05:01 AM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 05:00 AM
BRUSSELS - “For us, war is not inevitable; we do not believe that there are blind tides of history which sweep men one way or another.” That’s what United States President Harry Truman said on April 4, 1949, when he added his signature to the treaty establishing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the US-led military alliance which has defended Europe ever since.

On April 3, representatives of Nato’s member states will start arriving in the Belgian capital of Brussels to mark the 75th anniversary of their alliance’s foundation. The mood will be one of celebration. Nato had just 12 members at its creation; today, it has 32 member states, with Sweden – the latest addition to the pack – taking its seat for the first time at this week’s summit.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

