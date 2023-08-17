Nasa’s $681 million rocket gamble is worth it

What is a government space agency like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) supposed to do if private companies like SpaceX get all the spacefaring glory? One option is to double down on investments in leading-edge advancements that may not pay off for years.

Superfast and manoeuvrable nuclear-powered rocket engines are one such technology. In July, Nasa, partnering the United States Department of Defence, gave Lockheed Martin Corp nearly US$500 million (S$681 million) to build and test one by 2027.