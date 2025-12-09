Myaku-Myaku and the Year of the Mascot

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The multi-eyed character was an unexpected star of the Osaka Expo and underscores the power of mascots – if done right.

Myaku-Myaku, the mascot of the 2025 Osaka Expo, turned out to be a big hit despite initial doubts about its looks.

At the start of 2025, one of the biggest questions in Japan was if Osaka’s World Expo, a multibillion-dollar project under intense media scrutiny, would succeed.

It did – but perhaps not for the reason anyone expected. Visitor numbers slightly undershot targets, but the event turned a larger-than-expected profit thanks to one thing: a blue-and-red multi-eyed Lovecraftian terror named Myaku-Myaku.