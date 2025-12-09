For subscribers
Myaku-Myaku and the Year of the Mascot
The multi-eyed character was an unexpected star of the Osaka Expo and underscores the power of mascots – if done right.
Gearoid Reidy
At the start of 2025, one of the biggest questions in Japan was if Osaka’s World Expo, a multibillion-dollar project under intense media scrutiny, would succeed.
It did – but perhaps not for the reason anyone expected. Visitor numbers slightly undershot targets, but the event turned a larger-than-expected profit thanks to one thing: a blue-and-red multi-eyed Lovecraftian terror named Myaku-Myaku.