Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Myaku-Myaku and the Year of the Mascot

The multi-eyed character was an unexpected star of the Osaka Expo and underscores the power of mascots – if done right.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

"Myaku-Myaku", the mascot of the 2025 Osaka Expo, turned out to be a big hit despite doubts initial doubts about its looks.

Myaku-Myaku, the mascot of the 2025 Osaka Expo, turned out to be a big hit despite initial doubts about its looks.

PHOTO: AFP

Gearoid Reidy

Follow topic:

At the start of 2025, one of the biggest questions in Japan was if Osaka’s World Expo, a multibillion-dollar project under intense media scrutiny, would succeed.

It did – but perhaps not for the reason anyone expected. Visitor numbers slightly undershot targets, but the event turned a larger-than-expected profit thanks to one thing: a blue-and-red multi-eyed Lovecraftian terror named Myaku-Myaku.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.