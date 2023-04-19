My transplanted heart and I will die soon

Organ transplantation is mired in stagnant science and antiquated, imprecise medicine that fails patients and organ donors.

Amy Silverstein

The current transplant medicine regimen does not work well over time to protect donor organs from immune attack and destruction. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
52 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Today, I will explain to my healthy transplanted heart why, in what may be a matter of days or weeks at best, she – well, we – will die.

I slide my hand across my chest and speak aloud, palm to my heart’s crisp beating. “I’m so sorry, sweet girl.” She is not used to hearing me this way, outside my head, beyond the body we share. Up until now, the understanding between us has been internal. Like on our daily runs, when my 70s yacht rock playlist propels each stride; this heart from a 13-year-old donor revolts in my body with thumps of Oh puh-lease – and we giggle together, picking up our pace to sprinting.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top