At 22, my mother declined a proposal from the husband of her second sister to be his second wife. Her decision defied what was then, in 1959, a socially accepted custom of polygamy within the Chinese community in post-colonial Singapore.

Giving up what seemed like an easier life in marrying a small-time businessman did not quite make financial sense for a poor, orphaned and illiterate woman. Yet, a defiant streak got the better of her.