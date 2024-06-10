My mother had Alzheimer’s. Now I do too. But I learnt from her not to despair

My mother spent the last three decades of her life afflicted by the loss of memory and control that comes with Alzheimer’s. I remember her panicking in the night, waking my father at 3am to search for her long-dead mother. He would often give in and drive her through the deserted streets of Los Angeles to lull her back to sleep.

When I was diagnosed with the same disease last autumn, I would wake up early each morning and replay this disturbing scene. I visualised a pathetic decline that would make me and my family miserable. But that is far from the full story. There are other lessons to learn from my mother’s experience.