My mission is clear: To sustain this miracle called Singapore

This is not the first time that we’ve had to confront tough external circumstances.

We have done so repeatedly over the last six decades. Each time, we have weathered the storms and emerged stronger.

The key to our success is our high level of trust in each other, and our ability to work well together.

Singapore has always been a diverse country – many races, many religions, many languages – and more so now than before.

Yet we’ve strengthened our bonds as one people.

We have achieved this not by denying our differences, but by embracing them. We have ensured that every community, every religion and every linguistic group, big or small, feels included, respected and valued.

When issues arise between communities, and from time to time, they will – we do not accentuate our differences. Instead, we accept them.

We seek pragmatic compromises and find as much common ground as possible. We do so always in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust. This is the ethos that will guide me and my team. This is how we will continue to evolve and strengthen our Singapore identity.

It’s never about subtracting, but always about adding. It’s never about contracting, but always about expanding.

So from our diversity, we forge unity. From many, we become one united people, regardless of race, language or religion.

This collective striving for unity saw us through the Covid-19 pandemic, the crisis of our generation.

We responded effectively to the pandemic because we trust one another.

The way we dealt with the crisis – together, saving lives and livelihoods – deepened our social capital, and made us a better and stronger people.

Covid-19 was a baptism of fire for me and my team. It reinforced my conviction that our exceptional performance as a nation lies not in any one person or any single institution, but in how well we can work together as one Team Singapore.

As Prime Minister, I will lead and bear responsibility for the decisions I take. But I will also engage and maximise the combined energies, imaginations and strengths of all Singaporeans.

That is how we take our nation forward in this dangerous and troubled world.

Forward Singapore

Today, Singapore is at a high economic level, compared with most other countries.

By international standards, we have built excellent systems of education, housing, healthcare and transport.

But our circumstances are changing, technology is advancing and our population is ageing fast.

So we cannot afford to cruise along.

We must continue to do our best – to improve, upgrade and transform Singapore.

I am convinced we can, and we must, do better.

This is why I launched the Forward Singapore exercise.

We listened to and spoke with many of you; we distilled your aspirations into a shared vision for our future.

Forward Singapore represents the ambitions of our generation. It expresses our resolve to keep our society strong and united; to share the benefits of progress with all, not just some; to uplift all Singaporeans, and not just a few.

Younger Singaporeans in particular have spoken clearly.

They will strive and work hard for their goals. But they do not wish to be trapped in an endless rat race of hyper-competition. They want a refreshed Singapore Dream – one that is not defined by material success alone, but also offers meaning and purpose in their careers and their lives.