My kebaya – a wedding dress, a link to a family’s past and guide for the future

More than a garment of historical symbolism, it is my personal link to a Peranakan family history and a pledge for the future

Lin Suling
Opinion Editor
The bride with the grandparents before serving tea in 2020. ST PHOTO: LIN SULING
For as long as I can remember, my grandfather has asked me when I would finally settle down.

It started roughly around the time I completed university and, to his chagrin, persisted even after I hit the big 3-0.

