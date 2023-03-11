My cat was family. His death was crushing

Organisations need a broader understanding of how much pets have become family.

Jason Leow

Momo was a beautiful, unexpected chapter in my life, says author Jason Leow. PHOTO: JASON LEOW
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I mourned when Yamamomo died on Jan 31.

At first, I struggled with whether to post about his passing on LinkedIn. I am, after all, the head of a financial communications firm in Asia-Pacific with many clients in the finance sector.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top