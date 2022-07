Three years ago, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan sold a banana duct-taped to a wall, titled Comedian, for US$120,000 (S$167,000) at Art Basel Miami. But according to American artist Joe Morford, it was plagiarised from his own artwork.

In allowing Morford to move forward his case earlier this month, a federal judge for the Southern District of Florida, Mr Robert Scola, wrote: "Thankfully for the court, the question of whether a banana taped to a wall can be art is more a metaphysical question.