Moshi Tora: Why Japan is losing sleep over the US election

The spectre of Trump 2.0 aside, rising America First sentiments are already a worry ahead of the Kishida-Biden talks this week.

William Pesek

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida (right) and US President Joe Biden at a trilateral summit at Camp David, Maryland, on Aug 18, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 05:46 AM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, beset by scandals, inflation and recession fears, is fighting for his political life. Yet all that the Tokyo establishment seems keen to talk about is a politician 12,000km away.

Fears of a second Donald Trump presidency in the US are triggering low-grade panic in a Japanese capital still suffering PTSD from his 2017-2021 trade wars. Now Trump, from his Mar-a-Lago bunker in southern Florida, is threatening 60 per cent tariffs on all goods from China, Japan’s top trading partner. And a 100 per cent tax on certain auto imports.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top