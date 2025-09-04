Morocco is now a trade and manufacturing powerhouse

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tanger Med port is set to become even larger, showing off Morocco’s ambitions as a manufacturing and trade hub.

The sprawling port of Tanger Med on Morocco’s north coast looks out onto the busy Strait of Gibraltar. Departing ships carry cars and goods to 180 locations across the globe.

In the port itself lorries zip about on roads that shimmer in the heat. Tanger Med is set to become even larger, showing off the country’s ambitions as a manufacturing and trade hub.