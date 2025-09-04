Straitstimes.com header logo

Morocco is now a trade and manufacturing powerhouse

The country’s ports and factories are humming.

FILE PHOTO: Cars, made in Morocco and intended for export, wait to be shipped at Tanger Med Port, on the Strait of Gibraltar, east of Tangier, Morocco June 6, 2024. REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki/File Photo

Tanger Med port is set to become even larger, showing off Morocco’s ambitions as a manufacturing and trade hub.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The sprawling port of Tanger Med on Morocco’s north coast looks out onto the busy Strait of Gibraltar. Departing ships carry cars and goods to 180 locations across the globe.

In the port itself lorries zip about on roads that shimmer in the heat. Tanger Med is set to become even larger, showing off the country’s ambitions as a manufacturing and trade hub.

