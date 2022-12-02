More to Jack Ma’s mysterious reappearance than meets the eye

Mr Jack Ma, the previously larger-than-life tech entrepreneur and billionaire founder of Internet giant Alibaba, has been in hiding for two years. But this week, reports of his emergence from a clandestine life have circulated, just as China’s tech sector appears to be emerging from a period of stasis.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that for the past six months, Mr Ma has been living in Tokyo. This is the latest in a series of sightings of the billionaire after disappearing suddenly from public view two years ago, despite previously retaining a very public persona engaging in conferences, speeches and appearances worldwide.