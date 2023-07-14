More power to gig workers – a key step towards a better platform economy

This week, the Government unveiled a framework for formal representation of platform workers in negotiations vis-a-vis platform operators. This is an important step forward in protecting the interests of platform workers, who form a significant and growing segment of the workforce.

Of the three areas of recommendations put forward in 2022 by the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers set up by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to safeguard the interests of platform workers, the ones on work injury compensation and Central Provident Fund contributions have already been translated into policy. The third issue – representation for platform workers – was devolved to a tripartite work group, which has now completed its work.