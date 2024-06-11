Modi-led coalition in India will need changes in both style and substance

On economic policy, many key elements will remain unchanged. For instance, India will continue with business-friendly policies, will welcome foreign investment as before and persist with its roll-out of infrastructure as well as digitalisation and its emphasis on growing the manufacturing sector, all of which have been hallmarks of the Modi government’s approach over the past decade.

Reform-friendly coalitions

The fact that a coalition will be governing will not necessarily hold back the process of economic reform, on which past coalitions have had decent track records. In 1992, the minority government of Prime Minister Narasimha Rao pushed through sweeping economic reforms – although these were forced by a balance of payments crisis. The BJP-led coalition of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the 1990s presided over a period of high growth, cleaned up the banking system and disinvested under-performing state-owned companies.

The subsequent Congress Party-led coalition headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh introduced key reforms such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) – a scheme that guarantees jobs for one member of every rural family for 100 days a year – expanded financial inclusion and started the system of direct benefit transfers which enabled subsidies to be transferred directly to peoples’ bank accounts.

Liberal economic reforms will continue under the new government, helped by the fact that its coalition allies, particularly Mr Naidu, are also pro-business.

But some things will change. One of the government’s early priorities will likely be to accommodate its coalition partners’ longstanding demands for their respective states, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, to be given “special category status”, which will entitle them to central government grants, better financing terms for projects, excise duty concessions and tax breaks – a move that will be unavoidable, given that the Congress Party also supports it. This will be a bonanza, especially for Andhra Pradesh, which is already one of India’s most business-friendly states.

Tackling rural distress

Given that most of the BJP’s electoral losses came from rural India – it did well in the cities – another priority will be to deal with rural distress. What makes this especially urgent is that in October it will face state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, both of which have sizeable rural populations and where the ruling coalition lost parliamentary seats.

The mainstay programme to deal with rural joblessness is the MNREGA scheme, which is a lifeline for millions of India’s rural poor. The BJP’s support for the scheme has wavered over the years. In 2015, soon after coming to office, Mr Modi declared it to be a monument to the opposition’s failures. Although his government continued with the scheme, it did not substantially increase funding for it.

In the budget for FY2023-24 for instance, allocations for MNREGA were slashed by 30 per cent – but restored in the interim budget of 2024-25 in response to the high demand for it. Since March 2022, the government stopped funding the scheme in the opposition-run state of West Bengal, alleging corruption in its implementation. The opposition won handsomely in West Bengal in the recent election, gaining seven seats, while the BJP lost six.

Going forward, it’s a safe bet that the new government will substantially increase its allocations for MNREGA. Other rural welfare schemes may also be introduced. As well, the mix of infrastructure spending could be changed, with more projects in rural areas, such as irrigation, sanitation and better road and rail connectivity and some low-priority urban projects shelved.

In general, there is likely to be a shift to greater welfarism, particularly focused on rural India. Agricultural reforms relating to marketing and distribution of foodgrains, which the Modi government tried to push through during its second term but was forced to withdraw after farmer protests, will however remain untouched.