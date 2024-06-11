Modi-led coalition in India will need changes in both style and substance

When Mr Narendra Modi was sworn in as India’s prime minister for the third time in a row on June 9 – equalling the record of the country’s post-independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru decades ago – he also achieved what for him is another historic feat. For the first time in his political career, Mr Modi will rule as the head of a coalition.
Moreover, he will have to depend on two mercurial allies, the Telugu Desam Party of Mr Chandrababu Naidu and the Janata Dal (United) of Mr Nitish Kumar, both of whom are notorious for changing their political allegiances.
Being secular parties, neither of them share the Hindu nationalist agenda of Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with which they have, in the past, been at loggerheads. They also have the power to pull down the government. As such, the newly minted coalition might turn out to be, as one wag rather unkindly put it, “a government on crutches”.
To boot, Mr Modi will have to contend with an energised opposition which now accounts for 44 per cent of the seats in the Lower House of Parliament, led by his longstanding nemesis, the Congress Party. The government will face more probing questions in and out of Parliament and its thin majority will inhibit its ability to unilaterally take radical decisions, as the BJP government did in the past, such as demonetisation of the currency, a national lockdown with four hours’ notice during the Covid-19 pandemic and changing the constitutional status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
This new political set-up will call for a change in Mr Modi’s style of governance, which will have to be less ideological and personalised and more pragmatic and consultative.
But there will also need to be changes in substance, particularly on social and economic policies. On social policies, some of the BJP’s priorities, such as the imposition of a uniform civil code – which would apply to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance rights, disallowing faith-based laws – would likely have to be shelved.
Ditto for the government’s efforts to introduce the BJP’s favoured ideologies into India’s education system and its drive to build more Hindu temples – neither of which would meet with approval from its coalition partners, let alone the opposition.
On economic policy, many key elements will remain unchanged. For instance, India will continue with business-friendly policies, will welcome foreign investment as before and persist with its roll-out of infrastructure as well as digitalisation and its emphasis on growing the manufacturing sector, all of which have been hallmarks of the Modi government’s approach over the past decade.
Reform-friendly coalitions
The fact that a coalition will be governing will not necessarily hold back the process of economic reform, on which past coalitions have had decent track records. In 1992, the minority government of Prime Minister Narasimha Rao pushed through sweeping economic reforms – although these were forced by a balance of payments crisis. The BJP-led coalition of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the 1990s presided over a period of high growth, cleaned up the banking system and disinvested under-performing state-owned companies.
The subsequent Congress Party-led coalition headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh introduced key reforms such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) – a scheme that guarantees jobs for one member of every rural family for 100 days a year – expanded financial inclusion and started the system of direct benefit transfers which enabled subsidies to be transferred directly to peoples’ bank accounts.
Liberal economic reforms will continue under the new government, helped by the fact that its coalition allies, particularly Mr Naidu, are also pro-business.
But some things will change. One of the government’s early priorities will likely be to accommodate its coalition partners’ longstanding demands for their respective states, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, to be given “special category status”, which will entitle them to central government grants, better financing terms for projects, excise duty concessions and tax breaks – a move that will be unavoidable, given that the Congress Party also supports it. This will be a bonanza, especially for Andhra Pradesh, which is already one of India’s most business-friendly states.
Tackling rural distress
Given that most of the BJP’s electoral losses came from rural India – it did well in the cities – another priority will be to deal with rural distress. What makes this especially urgent is that in October it will face state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, both of which have sizeable rural populations and where the ruling coalition lost parliamentary seats.
The mainstay programme to deal with rural joblessness is the MNREGA scheme, which is a lifeline for millions of India’s rural poor. The BJP’s support for the scheme has wavered over the years. In 2015, soon after coming to office, Mr Modi declared it to be a monument to the opposition’s failures. Although his government continued with the scheme, it did not substantially increase funding for it.
In the budget for FY2023-24 for instance, allocations for MNREGA were slashed by 30 per cent – but restored in the interim budget of 2024-25 in response to the high demand for it. Since March 2022, the government stopped funding the scheme in the opposition-run state of West Bengal, alleging corruption in its implementation. The opposition won handsomely in West Bengal in the recent election, gaining seven seats, while the BJP lost six.
Going forward, it’s a safe bet that the new government will substantially increase its allocations for MNREGA. Other rural welfare schemes may also be introduced. As well, the mix of infrastructure spending could be changed, with more projects in rural areas, such as irrigation, sanitation and better road and rail connectivity and some low-priority urban projects shelved.
In general, there is likely to be a shift to greater welfarism, particularly focused on rural India. Agricultural reforms relating to marketing and distribution of foodgrains, which the Modi government tried to push through during its second term but was forced to withdraw after farmer protests, will however remain untouched.
Challenges of job creation
In pre-election surveys as well as during the campaign, unemployment was cited as a key concern of voters. Overall, the unemployment rate as at April 2024 was 8.1 per cent according to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy, a private think-tank. In a recent report, the International Labour Organisation estimated that the share of unemployed youth among all unemployed people was a shocking 82.9 per cent – which seriously limits the potential benefits of India’s so-called demographic dividend arising from its relatively young workforce.
Creating jobs, including in urban areas, will have to be another priority of the incoming government. One of the obstacles to this is rigid labour laws which all but prohibit layoffs and therefore induce employers to adopt more capital-intensive strategies and to hire contract workers. With left-of-centre parties having gained traction in the recent elections, labour market reforms will continue to be difficult, although they will vary from state to state.
So, the government will have to turn to other means to create jobs, such as filling the roughly one million vacancies that exist in central government jobs and pushing for more labour-intensive manufacturing through incentives that have so far been skewed towards higher-end industries such as cars, pharmaceuticals, telecoms, white goods and semiconductors, which require high levels of initial investments.
This will call for an expansion of subsidies with lower investment thresholds for a range of labour-intensive industries not yet covered, such as light engineering goods, garments, furniture, toys, tourism and healthcare, as well as an expansion of skill development and education. India’s central government spends just 2.9 per cent of its GDP on education, about half the level recommended in its own National Education Policy in 2020.
Increases in welfarism on a large scale as well as subsidies for manufacturing and spending on education and skills development will be costly. At 5.6 per cent of GDP, India’s fiscal deficit is high. However, the government recently received a windfall payout of 2.1 trillion rupees (S$35 billion) in dividends from the Reserve Bank of India and its tax revenues are buoyant. So, it could still achieve its goal of reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY2025/26.
Battling inequality
It could do even better if it raises taxes on the wealthy. One of the more shocking statistics on India relates to its income and wealth inequalities, which the World Inequality Lab estimated in a recent report are worse than even during the British Raj and among the highest in the world.
The top 1 per cent of India’s population holds 22.6 per cent of India’s income and a staggering 40.1 per cent of its wealth. These inequalities have increased sharply under the BJP government over the past 10 years. There will be pressure from the opposition to reduce them, policies for which might include higher surcharges on incomes of the super-rich as well as wealth taxes.
In its manifesto, the Congress Party has also called for checks on cronyism. The Modi government has frequently been accused of favouring a small cabal of industrial houses, particularly the Adani and Ambani groups. The Congress and other left parties call for business opportunities and concessions to be made available to all entrepreneurs and to strengthen the Competition Commission of India to ensure a more competitive and open economy.
Overall, a shift of economic priorities in favour of rural India even if through welfarism at first, more opportunities for small businesses and a more consultative approach to policymaking is likely to make India’s economic model more inclusive. This is unlikely to dent India’s economic growth and might even boost it and make it more sustainable – provided the new coalition government, under Mr Modi in an unfamiliar role, is able to sustain itself.