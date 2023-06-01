Modi and the art of geopolitical flattery

Behind the charm offensive by Biden and Albanese lie hard-headed calculations.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) and Australian PM Anthony Albanese during an event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, on May 23, 2023. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When the President of the United States lavishes praise on your many accomplishments and says perhaps he should get your autograph given your immense popularity, it is difficult to not be pleased.

“You are causing me a real problem,” President Joe Biden was quoted as saying to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Quad meeting in Hiroshima in May. “Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets... I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie stars to relatives. You are too popular.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top