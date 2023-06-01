Modi and the art of geopolitical flattery

When the President of the United States lavishes praise on your many accomplishments and says perhaps he should get your autograph given your immense popularity, it is difficult to not be pleased.

“You are causing me a real problem,” President Joe Biden was quoted as saying to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Quad meeting in Hiroshima in May. “Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets... I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie stars to relatives. You are too popular.”