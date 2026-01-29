Minnesota’s message to Trump: There are limits to MAGA loyalty

The administration has been forced to retreat from its initial combative response to the shootings.

A photo of Mr Alex Pretti at a makeshift memorial in the area where he was gunned down by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan 25.

Donald Trump ran on the promise of removing threats from society. He promised his supporters that he would find and punish a supposed secret cabal of elites engaged in harming children, but found himself caught up instead in a controversy that refuses to go away – the demand for the full release of investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein, an old associate and convicted paedophile who died in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Mr Trump also promised to protect America from government overreach and uncontrolled immigration. That too backfired. The gunning down in Minneapolis this month of two American civilians by federal immigration agents has triggered a huge uproar.