Savage satire that sparks joy in all things Singaporean

We've all come across that guy on dating app Bumble who exudes the "I'm not like other Singaporeans" vibe. He uses American slang, his photos are all of him in various parts of Europe, and he studied at University College London, leaving us unsure whether he grew up in the United Kingdom, or studied there for three years and came back with an accent.

One Instagram account, called milotruckdreams, or MTD, has this type in a "comprehensive" list of types of guys in Singapore: "studied in UK which has really shaped who I am as a person SG sucks guy".