Middle powers may miss the global order more than they think

Many have applauded Canadian PM Mark Carney’s Davos speech but what follows the end of the old global order may not be benign, says the writer.

Czech statesman Vaclav Havel’s essay “The Power of the Powerless” is probably not a set text in many, if any, high schools around Europe. It should be. A study of the importance of truth and reason in the face of reality-denying forces, it is a buttress to the edifice of Europe’s Enlightenment tradition. It is also a powerful reminder of half-forgotten political memories of those who lived behind the Iron Curtain and whose role in enriching Europe’s politics has yet to be given its due.