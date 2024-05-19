Middle-aged and scared of turning into a tech dinosaur? Here are some tips

I raise my hand to ask a question and instead of being handed a microphone, a fluffy cube is tossed my way like a beach ball. Thankfully, I do not drop the ball – which I later learn is called a Catchbox – and clutch it with both hands as I speak into it. Question delivered, I lob it back at the usher, grateful for the basic netball skills we were taught at school.

Regular attendees of tech events may view flying microphones as normal, but I was at a conference of news media companies, the industry that still prints paper and employs journalists who still take handwritten notes.