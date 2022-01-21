Microsoft sets off new content wars in gaming

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - If the path to the metaverse runs through today's video games industry, then Microsoft's agreed US$75 billion (S$101 billion) acquisition of Activision Blizzard could turn out to be one of the defining deals for the next era of consumer technology.

The all-cash purchase, announced on Tuesday, landed like a bomb in the video games world. By bringing about 30 games studios under one roof, "the implications of this deal will send shockwaves throughout the industry", said Mr Piers Harding-Rolls, a games analyst at Ampere Analysis.