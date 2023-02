The celebration that greeted Microsoft’s release of its AI-boosted search engine, Bing, to testers two weeks ago has lurched to alarm.

Testers, including journalists, have found the bot can become aggressive, condescending threatening, committed to political goals, clingy, creepy and a liar. It could be used to spread misinformation and conspiracy theories at scale; lonely people could be encouraged down paths of self-destruction. Even the demonstration of the product provided false information.