Michelin Guide an insult to Malaysia’s culinary riches

The paltry pickings in the inaugural guide reflect broader problems about how the listings are determined.

Wong Ah Yoke
Senior Food Correspondent
Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery is one of four restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Penang given a single Michelin star. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
47 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I happened to be driving to Penang from Ipoh on a foodie trip just two days after the Michelin Guide unveiled its inaugural edition for Kuala Lumpur and Penang earlier this month. Four restaurants were awarded a star, among which was Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, a Nonya restaurant in George Town that was already on our radar as one person in our group had eaten there and raved about it.

So we decided to try our luck booking a table even though we had little hope of securing one – as we imagined that the restaurant’s phone must have been ringing off the hook after news broke of its accolade. But to our pleasant surprise, not only did we manage to get through, but we also secured a table for our party of seven.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top