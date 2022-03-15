Ask NUS economists

#MeToo shows power of social movements

Study finds that it became a force for change in behaviour.

Ro'ee Levy and Martin Mattsson
Members of feminist organisations with a banner outside a court in Athens on Jan 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A: Social scientists often study whether two phenomena are linked by causation, where one affects the other, or correlation, where they just tend to go together. Economists are especially interested in quantifying causal effects and the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics was awarded for "the analysis of causal relationships".

Take women's right to vote. In many countries, this right followed women's suffrage movements advocating for voting rights. However, it is difficult to establish if the right to vote was caused by the suffrage movements or if there were other factors, such as rising incomes, that led to both the right to vote and the social movements advocating for this right.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top