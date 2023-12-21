Meta lends a crowbar to open the gates of social media

It didn’t receive much fanfare outside tech circles, but Meta Platforms Inc. took a pretty monumental step last week. For the first time, it allowed content posted on one of its apps to be interoperable with a social network it didn’t own or control. After two decades of running a strictly walled garden, Meta was starting to open up.

The “why” is fascinating and quietly revolutionary. Please stick around to hear it, because unfortunately I must first explain the “how” – knowing full well that words like “fediverse,” “decentralised” and “protocol” can send even the most dedicated reader scrambling for an exit.