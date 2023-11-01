Meta and X subscriptions offer users little play for pay

What would you pay to stop a social network from bombarding you with targeted ads? In the last few days, users have received a couple of different proposals – neither of which is likely to appeal to most of them.

Meta Platforms thinks it is €9.99 (S$14.50) a month. Except it does not truly think that. Its subscription plan, announced on Monday, removes targeted advertising from Facebook and Instagram for users in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. As far as Meta’s concerned, it will be a roaring success if it is a total flop. Its purpose is to provide the necessary proof that users do not want it and are perfectly willing to receive targeted advertising if it means continuing to use Meta’s services for free.