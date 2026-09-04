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Meloni the survivor offers lessons for Europe’s far right

Her success is being keenly watched by Germany’s Weidel and France’s Le Pen.

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arriving at Ankara Airport ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit in Turkey on July 7.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has chalked up 1,412 uninterrupted days in office, becoming Italy’s longest continuously serving leader since World War II.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Jonathan Eyal

On Sept 4, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni marks a significant milestone – of becoming Italy’s longest continuously serving leader since World War II.

Her feat, which will be celebrated at a rally in Rome, represents a higher bar than it sounds. Italy has produced 68 governments in the eight decades since the establishment of the current republic. Meloni chalked up 1,412 uninterrupted days in office while France burned through five prime ministers and Britain four over the same period, a statistic her supporters are certain to put on all the rally placards in Rome.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.