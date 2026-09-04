Meloni the survivor offers lessons for Europe’s far right

On Sept 4, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni marks a significant milestone – of becoming Italy’s longest continuously serving leader since World War II.

Her feat, which will be celebrated at a rally in Rome, represents a higher bar than it sounds. Italy has produced 68 governments in the eight decades since the establishment of the current republic. Meloni chalked up 1,412 uninterrupted days in office while France burned through five prime ministers and Britain four over the same period, a statistic her supporters are certain to put on all the rally placards in Rome.