Meeting the diverse transport needs of Singaporeans

Any discussion on certificates of entitlement (COEs) must be situated within the broader context of our land transport system, of which private cars are but one aspect.

To meet the transport needs of Singaporeans and enhance our living environment, we must address two key constraints – land and carbon emissions. Roads occupy 12 per cent of our land, compared with around 13 per cent for industry and 15 per cent for housing.

Our land transport system accounts for about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total domestic carbon emissions; we must make it much more sustainable to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The best way to achieve this is through mass public transport. It allows the greatest number of people to reach their destinations with the least land take and carbon emissions. Our rail network serves around three million journeys a day and takes up less than 1 per cent of our total surface space. In contrast, roads take up 12 per cent of our land, for seven million journeys a day. These include those made by cars, motorcycles, buses and private-hire cars (PHCs).

That is why mass public transport is the core of our transport strategy, and our rail network the backbone of our transport system. Today, seven in 10 households are within a 10-minute walk of one of our 202 MRT and LRT stations. By the next decade, it will be eight in 10 households. To achieve this, we are building an additional 100km of rail, an almost 40 per cent increase from our current rail network. By 2035, we will have eight MRT lines and two LRT lines, reaching all parts of Singapore.

As we expand our public transport network, we are also ensuring that it is inclusive, affordable and sustainable. Today, all our MRT stations and bus interchanges, as well as 98 per cent of our bus stops, are barrier-free. Public transport is heavily subsidised. Our public transport fleet will fully comprise cleaner energy models by 2040.

We are also improving first-mile-last-mile connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians. By 2030, the islandwide cycling path network will more than double to about 1,300km. Under the Friendly Streets initiative, we will work with local communities to create more pedestrian-friendly facilities within residential neighbourhoods.

More broadly, Land Transport Authority (LTA) and fellow government agencies are integrating land transport and urban planning strategies: to enhance the liveability of our city by bringing jobs closer to homes; developing lifestyle and amenity hubs near transport nodes; and making public transport and active mobility convenient for the daily commute.

Given the land and carbon constraints, going “car-lite” is a key strategy. With excellent public transport connectivity and active mobility infrastructure, less road and parking spaces are needed for general vehicular traffic. This is the car-lite future that we envisage – one which prioritises pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users, and lessens the need for and use of private cars.

Point-to-Point Transport: Bridging the Gap

Even among cars, there is a spectrum of choices. Shared transport, which includes taxis and PHCs providing P2P passenger transport services, complements mass public transport. They provide a useful alternative to car ownership for those who need access to car-like services, whether chauffeured or self-driving. Today, the P2P sector accounts for around one million, up from 800,000 daily journeys in 2012.

With zero growth in our car population, such shared transport, including car-sharing services, allows for a more efficient and inclusive use of our roads, serving the needs of many more Singaporeans, as compared with individually owned private cars.

The PHC population has averaged around 70,000 since 2019, with some fluctuations due to Covid-19 and the subsequent reopening of Singapore’s economy. PHCs have remained at around 10 per cent of the total car population for the past four years. The period where we saw the fastest growth in PHC numbers was between 2015 and 2017, when it increased from 30,000 to almost 70,000. There was no commensurate upward pressure on COE prices in that period. Conversely, while COE prices rose over the past several quarters, demand from PHC companies has in fact been moderating.

PHCs are a flexible way to augment the supply of P2P passenger transport, giving commuters more choices while serving a much wider segment of society than private cars. We should be careful when making calls about imposing any caps on the PHC population. We are studying this further to ascertain the effect of PHCs, if any, on the market.

On private car ownership, there are encouraging trends, especially among our youth. According to a Straits Times survey, the percentage of youth who aspire to own a car has fallen from around 65 per cent in 2016 to around 50 per cent in 2022. More than 75 per cent of the respondents cited ready access to public transport as the reason why they did not aspire to own a car.