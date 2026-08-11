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Mecca defence accord underscores West Asia’s shifting geopolitical sands

The agreement between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia could make Iran and Israel deeply uncomfortable.

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(From left) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Mecca on Aug 7.

(From left) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Aug 7.

PHOTO: AFP

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Ravi Velloor

Just when you thought that talk of an Asian NATO in East Asia – long cherished by Japan – had died out, come developments that have echoes of that all-too-familiar security grouping potentially showing up in the continent’s westernmost parts.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, inked on Aug 7, brings together three Sunni Muslim powers – wealthy energy giant Saudi Arabia, Turkey with a respectable military-industrial base, and Pakistan, the only Muslim nation to have nuclear weapons and one that has a battle-tested military. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.