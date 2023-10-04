McCarthy’s ouster highlights deeper GOP dysfunction

A small group of radicals used a quirk in the rules to boot out a leader who enjoyed the support of the vast majority of the Republican conference.

Jonathan Bernstein

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his leadership position on Tuesday by a small group of radical members of his own party. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a historic vote, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his leadership position on Tuesday by a small group of radical members of his own Republican Party (GOP), led by Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida.

The Republican conference has been plagued with dysfunction for a while now. Still, the vote was a stunning display of just how broken and dysfunctional the system has become. Other House Speakers have been pushed out, and Republican Speaker John Boehner retired while facing a threat of being ousted. But this is the first time a sitting Speaker has been removed by a vote. Mr Gaetz exercised a little-known procedure that had not been used in more than one hundred years to push a vote to “vacate” the Speaker’s chair. When it was over, eight Republicans and every Democrat had voted to remove Mr McCarthy.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top