Straitstimes.com header logo

Not everyone should be in therapy

Many patients misunderstand what therapy reliably provides.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

We risk mistaking mental health issues that require treatment for problems of isolation or circumstance.

Therapy seems to have become the default prescription for all forms of unhappiness, says the writer.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

Harvey Lieberman

As a clinical psychologist with more than 50 years of experience, I know that therapy can be essential. A person with persistent intrusive thoughts can learn ways to reduce their intensity. Someone in an acute crisis can hear a perspective that helps steady his or her thinking.

But I hear from former patients and colleagues that people are often turning to therapy not because of disordered thoughts, but because of difficult circumstances: loneliness, conflicts at work, financial strain. Therapy seems to have become the default prescription for all forms of unhappiness.

See more on

Mental health

Health and well-being

Wellness

Friendship

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.