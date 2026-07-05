Not everyone should be in therapy

Therapy seems to have become the default prescription for all forms of unhappiness, says the writer.

As a clinical psychologist with more than 50 years of experience, I know that therapy can be essential. A person with persistent intrusive thoughts can learn ways to reduce their intensity. Someone in an acute crisis can hear a perspective that helps steady his or her thinking.

But I hear from former patients and colleagues that people are often turning to therapy not because of disordered thoughts, but because of difficult circumstances: loneliness, conflicts at work, financial strain. Therapy seems to have become the default prescription for all forms of unhappiness.