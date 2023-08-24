Marriage registration online? It’s about time

It seems one can do anything online these days. Instead of heading into the kitchen to prepare a meal, or down to the clinic to see the doctor, a hot meal complete with utensils and a medical consultation can be just a few screen taps or a video call away.

At times, digitalised systems are not just convenient or efficient, but agents of mercy. As a parent who went through the Primary 1 registration exercise for the first time this year, I am thankful that the era of nerve-racking in-person school balloting sessions has come to an end.