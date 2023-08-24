Marriage registration online? It’s about time

Social pressures surrounding weddings can be demanding and stressful for couples getting married. Having the option of an online declaration and solemnisation can help.

Tan Poh Lin

Having more options on the table, including being able to register marriages online, helps couples focus on what really matters, which is building happy lifelong relationships. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It seems one can do anything online these days. Instead of heading into the kitchen to prepare a meal, or down to the clinic to see the doctor, a hot meal complete with utensils and a medical consultation can be just a few screen taps or a video call away.

At times, digitalised systems are not just convenient or efficient, but agents of mercy. As a parent who went through the Primary 1 registration exercise for the first time this year, I am thankful that the era of nerve-racking in-person school balloting sessions has come to an end.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top