Mark Zuckerberg v Elon Musk: Clash of the tech egos

If Mr Mark Zuckerberg and Mr Elon Musk’s recent sparring online is to be believed, the two entrepreneurs will soon face off in a “cage match” in Las Vegas or Rome.

The president of American mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship, Mr Dana White, has said he is trying to organise this real-life clash of the tech titans, claiming that both are “deadly serious” about the event, first touted as a joke by Mr Musk. “This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” Mr White said.