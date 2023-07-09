Mark Zuckerberg v Elon Musk: Clash of the tech egos

From a prospective cage fight to Meta’s launch of Twitter rival Threads, the two contenders are squaring off

Hannah Murphy

A billionaire brawl would indeed mark the greatest act of showmanship yet from the heads of the world’s most powerful social media platforms. PHOTOS: REUTERS
If Mr Mark Zuckerberg and Mr Elon Musk’s recent sparring online is to be believed, the two entrepreneurs will soon face off in a “cage match” in Las Vegas or Rome.

The president of American mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship, Mr Dana White, has said he is trying to organise this real-life clash of the tech titans, claiming that both are “deadly serious” about the event, first touted as a joke by Mr Musk. “This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” Mr White said.

