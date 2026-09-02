Maritime ASEAN bends with the China wind – for now

Mainland South-east Asian states like Thailand have traditionally been known to practise the art of being bamboos that swayed with the wind. Sometimes, they have bent too much in one direction. Who can forget Cambodia’s handling of the 2012 ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Phnon Penh when it intervened on China’s behalf to prevent mention of the South China Sea issue? This led to the grouping’s failure to issue a joint statement for the first time in 45 years.

Lately, it is maritime South-east Asia that’s been prominent in adjusting to the winds gusting down from the mainland. Key countries, including the Philippines which has been the most publicly confrontational with China over their maritime dispute – thus making itself an outlier within a region that prefers to handle thorny issues in a much quieter way – have thus started being the new bamboos in the wind.