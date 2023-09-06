Many workers fear for their jobs – their firms should address this honestly

AI may make lots of jobs redundant. Companies should train their staff to face change and communicate more openly with them.

Ty Francis

Technological change is coming faster than ever before, and companies will have to help employees adapt to it. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Across the world, employees are anxious about holding on to their jobs.

Not only have they been spooked by waves of layoffs, particularly in the tech sector, but they also face the prospect of artificial intelligence (AI) eating their lunch.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top