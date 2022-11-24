Manchester United fans should be careful what they wish for

It’s the news fans of Manchester United have been waiting for – the controlling Glazer family is considering a sale of the storied English football club. The question is whether a new owner would simply put a different face on the same issues that have dogged the Glazer era.

Ever since the late US tycoon Malcolm Glazer bought the club in 2005 in a leveraged buyout, United has been mined for dividends and its financial performance aided by the extreme commercialisation of the team’s brand internationally. What the fans care about is winning trophies and getting a better stadium. A full or partial sale could mark a fresh start, but the higher the price tag, the more aggressively new owners will have to run the club to justify the outlay.