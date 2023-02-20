Man beats machine at Go in human victory over AI

Amateur Kellin Pelrine exploited weakness in systems that have otherwise dominated board game’s grandmasters

Richard Waters

Amateur Kellin Pelrine has comprehensively defeated a top-ranked AI system at the board game Go. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
A human player has comprehensively defeated a top-ranked AI system at the board game Go, in a surprise reversal of the 2016 computer victory that was seen as a milestone in the rise of artificial intelligence.

Kellin Pelrine, an American player who is one level below the top amateur ranking, beat the machine by taking advantage of a previously unknown flaw that had been identified by another computer. But the head-to-head confrontation in which he won 14 of 15 games was undertaken without direct computer support.

