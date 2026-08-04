Malaysia’s Malay unity wave is real. Time to stop overthinking it
The two recent state polls confirm Malay voters want a single dominant political force again – a reality PM Anwar and his allies cannot wish away.
So much intrigue has surrounded recent Malaysian politics that there is a reflex to add layers of complexity, even when the broad picture is becoming fairly simple.
Malay voters are marching in the same direction, as the resurgence of Barisan Nasional (BN) and its tie-up with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc have become a settled feature of the political scene over the past year.