Malaysia’s Malay unity wave is real. Time to stop overthinking it

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The two recent state polls confirm Malay voters want a single dominant political force again – a reality PM Anwar and his allies cannot wish away.

Barisan Nasional president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (third from left) and Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan (centre) holding hands aloft with other leaders from their alliances after their decisive victory in the Negeri Sembilan state election on Aug 1. With the groundswell of Malay support behind them, the two blocs can squeeze slowly, letting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim complete his term diminished before going for the general election, the writer says.

So much intrigue has surrounded recent Malaysian politics that there is a reflex to add layers of complexity, even when the broad picture is becoming fairly simple.

Malay voters are marching in the same direction, as the resurgence of Barisan Nasional (BN) and its tie-up with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc have become a settled feature of the political scene over the past year.