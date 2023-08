Nearly nine months after its 15th General Election, Malaysia held elections in six states on Saturday.

The ruling coalition comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its ally Barisan Nasional (BN) retained the three states it had controlled. But it lost a number of state seats with a significant number of Malay voters to opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN). This outcome has been portrayed as falling within the ballpark of general expectations prior to Polling Day.