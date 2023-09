No matter how you look at it, federal-state relations in Malaysia across the South China Sea appear problematic as the country celebrates 60 years of federation.

The 11 states on the peninsula formed the Federation of Malaya when it was granted independence on Aug 31, 1957. All 11 states, along with Sabah and Sarawak on the island of Borneo as well as Singapore, formed a larger federation – now called Malaysia – on Sept 16, 1963. Singapore left the federation on Aug 9, 1965.