Making the most of the Beijing Winter Games

(© PROJECT SYNDICATE) - The 2022 Winter Olympics, set for Feb 4-20, have been riddled with controversy ever since they were announced in 2015. Many expect the Chinese government to use its role as host to solidify its political power both domestically and internationally. The US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games to protest against China's alleged human rights violations against Uighurs in Xinjiang has frustrated both the Chinese authorities and human-rights activists.

The controversy is not baseless, but it reflects myopic perspectives. A sober assessment suggests that the Winter Games also are likely to have some important long-run benefits for both China and the wider world.