Making the most of the Beijing Winter Games

While the controversy over the Games is not baseless, the hosting of the event is likely to have some important long-run benefits for both China and the wider world.

Nancy Qian
The National Biathlon Centre and National Ski Jumping Centre are competition venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(© PROJECT SYNDICATE) - The 2022 Winter Olympics, set for Feb 4-20, have been riddled with controversy ever since they were announced in 2015. Many expect the Chinese government to use its role as host to solidify its political power both domestically and internationally. The US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games to protest against China's alleged human rights violations against Uighurs in Xinjiang has frustrated both the Chinese authorities and human-rights activists.

The controversy is not baseless, but it reflects myopic perspectives. A sober assessment suggests that the Winter Games also are likely to have some important long-run benefits for both China and the wider world.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.