Making sense of off-label drug use

Last year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) came up with a list of clinically proven and cost-effective cancer drug treatments that can be covered by MediShield Life insurance from September this year. The list will apply to coverage by all Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) sold or renewed by private insurers from April next year.

The MOH wants to limit the use of MediShield and IPs for cancer drugs to those that have been clinically proven to work and are cost-effective.