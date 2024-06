Bedok Reservoir Park, close to where I live, is my go-to place for invigorating walks with my wife. It is a green sanctuary we both love, a lush 47ha park surrounding a huge 88ha reservoir looped by a 4.3km jogging track.

We go there to be closer to nature – and for the peace of mind that comes with strolling on a sandy path with green foliage on one side and blue water on the other. It is also a place to reflect on man and nature.