Making it work, when you’re a woman returning after a career break

You’ve still got a lot to offer, but how do you make employers see that?

Adeline Tiah

Returning to work after a break at a later stage in life as a woman demands a thoughtful and strategic approach. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
41 min ago

Sarah, an experienced banker in her late 40s, took time off to care for her kids as a single parent. After several years, she decided to go back to work.

No problem, you might think. The issue was, she wanted to return to work – but not as a banker.

